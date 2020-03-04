Below information lists selection criterias for each award in the National Volunteer Award Program.

Toyota AFL Community Football National Volunteer of the Year

The Toyota AFL Community Football National Volunteer of the Year award recognises the outstanding work of a volunteer within the grassroots environment of local football in their local community. The following criteria will be used to assess nominations.

Must have given notable voluntary service with a Community Club, League or Region (or any combination thereof) within Community Football

Must be a willing, voluntary contributor, having received no income from football (NB honoraria expected).

Must be an ambassador for the game at Community Football level, who acts and works for the best interest of the game in general without ever bringing the game in to disrepute.

Those making nominations should make no more than one nomination.

AFL Disability Inclusion National Volunteer of the Year



The AFL Disability Inclusion National Volunteer of the Year award recognises the outstanding work of a volunteer in promoting the inclusion of People with Disability in football. The volunteer may identify as having a disability themselves however that is not a requirement of the award. The following criteria, as it relates to the inclusion of People with Disability in football will be used to assess nominations;

Positive impact on club/organisation e.g. membership, financial viability, new programs implemented, major events conducted etc.

Examples of leading initiatives, displaying teamwork, driving innovation, and exercising exceptional leadership.

Mentoring of new volunteers, players and/or club members.

Promoting a healthy club/League culture which provides a fair, safe, and inclusive environment.

AFL Diversity National Ambassador of the Year

The AFL Diversity National Ambassador of the Year award recognises the outstanding work of a volunteer that has been able to promote inclusion for Multicultural and/or Indigenous Communities in Australian Rules football. The volunteer may identify as being from a Multicultural or Indigenous background, however this is not a requirement of the award. The criteria will judge candidates ability to engage Multicultural and/or Indigenous Communities through Australian Rules Football via the following points;

Support pathways for Multicultural and/or Indigenous participants to Play, Coach or Umpire in our game.

Promote AFL to Multicultural and/or Indigenous Communities, including Cultural Festivals and AFL match day experiences.

Provide the AFL with advice around best practice to work with Multicultural and/or Indigenous groups.

Promote a healthy Club/League culture which provides a fair, safe and inclusive environment for all.

AFL National Junior Coach of the Year

The AFL National Junior Coach of the Year award recognises the outstanding work of a coach who works within a junior football environment in community football. The following criteria will be used to assess nominations;

Must be an accredited member of CoachAFL in good standing.

Must have a current coaching role in either a Head Coach, Assistant Coach or Club Coaching Coordinator/Director capacity.

Must display and foster respect for umpires, opponents, coaches, administrators, officials, parents and spectators and be a role model for community.

Must demonstrate sound understanding of modern coaching principles and is engaged in ongoing learning and development.

Those making nominations should make no more than one nomination.

AFL National Senior Coach of the Year

The AFL National Senior Coach of the Year award recognises the outstanding work of a coach who works within a senior football environment in community football. The following criteria will be used to assess nominations;

Must be an accredited member of CoachAFL in good standing.

Must have a current coaching role in either a Head Coach, Assistant Coach or Club Coaching Coordinator/Director capacity.

Must display and foster respect for umpires, opponents, coaches, administrators, officials, parents and spectators and be a role model for community.

Stays up to date with the principles of coaching and skill development and is engaged in ongoing learning and development.

Those making nominations should make no more than one nomination.

NAB AFL Auskick National Volunteer of the Year

The NAB AFL Auskick National Volunteer of the year award recognises the outstanding work of volunteers within the Auskick community. The following criteria will be used to assess nominations and select state and territory winners;

Promotes Auskick values of fun, inclusion and enthusiasm.

Volunteers on a consistent basis and shows excellent initiative in helping deliver awesome experiences for participants.

Actively promotes other parents and carers to become involved in the Auskick community.

Effectively communicates with relevant stakeholders including participants, other volunteers, community figures, AFL staff.

AFL School National Ambassador of the Year (Both Primary & Secondary Awards)

The AFL School National Ambassador of the year award recognises the outstanding work of volunteers within schools in promoting Australian Rules Football. The following criteria will be used to assess nominations and select state and territory winners;

Must be a registered AFL School Ambassador.

Actively promotes Australian Rules Football both on and off field within the school community.

Uses creative initiatives to encourage diverse participation in Australian Rules Football - Playing, Umpiring, Club/Brand Engagement.

Connects with AFL products/staff - FDM's, SSP, Clinics, School visits, AFL 9's.

Promotes AFL values of inclusion, game progression and teamwork.

AFL National Community Umpiring Service Award

The AFL National Community Umpiring Service Award recognises the outstanding work of an Umpire or Umpire Coach within the grassroots environment of community football in their region. The following criteria will be used to assess nominations;