Volunteer management can be very time consuming. It is recommended to appoint a Club Volunteer Coordinator who will be responsible for the recruitment, management and retention of volunteers.

Appointing a volunteer coordinator will mean volunteer management won’t fall to the club president or other busy committee members.

The Volunteer Coordinator needs to be positive and enthusiastic, well organised and can communicate effectively and build relationship quickly.

Pre-season responsibilities:

Assess the volunteer needs

Develop clear job descriptions for all required tasks

Attract and recruit new volunteers to the club ensuring the right person is found for each job

Organise volunteer induction and training

Roster volunteers for pre-season games and/or events

Season responsibilities:

Supervising volunteers or allocate other members to supervise

Roster volunteers for all game day and season events

Regularly check in with volunteers to ensure volunteers are happy and have opportunity to provide feedback

Identify and organise any training and education opportunities

Recognise and promote the efforts of volunteers e.g. weekly profiles

Communicate and liaise with committee members as required

Post-season responsibilities: