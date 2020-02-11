There are a substantial number of roles to be filled within a football club. The majority of these roles are done on a voluntary basis by committed people who ensure the livelihood of Australian Football at all levels.

Roles within a Club Committee

The most important roles within a football club fall with the leadership of the management committee. 

Download
Club President PD
Download
Club Vice President PD
Download
Club Secretary PD
Download
Club Treasurer PD
Download
Club Registrar PD

Roles Supporting the Club Committee

Running a football club can be a big task for the club committee to do without support. The following roles provide valuable support to the club committee and ensure effective operation of the club.

Download
Merchandise Coordinator PD
Download
Grants Coordinator PD
Download
Volunteer Coordinator PD
Download
Council Liaison Officer PD
Download
Equipment Officer PD
Download
Facility Maintenance Officer PD
Download
Memberships Coordinator PD
Download
Player Recruitment Officer PD
Download
Publicity Media Officer PD
Download
Safety and Risk Officer PD
Download
Social Events Coordinator PD
Download
Social Media Coordinator PD
Download
Sponsorship Coordinator PD

Match-day Roles

Match-days can often be long and busy days spent at the local oval.

The experience provided on these days, however, will ensure people remain players, members, volunteers and spectators. Its important to run an effect and a smooth match environment.

Download
Ground Manager PD
Download
Team Manager PD
Download
Runner PD
Download
Canteen Coordinator PD
Download
Gate Keeper PD
Download
Timekeeper PD
Download
Umpire Escort PD

Game days will also run more efficently with a well organised volunteer workforce. Rostering can be an important toll when organising match-day operations. 

Download
Volunteer Roster Template