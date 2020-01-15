Most volunteers don’t volunteer for the recognition, however, never underestimate the power of a “thank you”. Recognising the efforts of volunteers plays an important part in volunteer retention.

There are many other ways to recognise and thank your volunteers. These include:

Club newsletter volunteer profiles

Publications on social media, club website or local newspaper

Thank you email

Personalised letters from the club president

Awards nights

Acknowledgement at club meetings

Social outings and gatherings

Reduced registration or merchandise fees

Canteen vouchers on game days

Nominate volunteer for local awards

Providing identification badges, shirts, hats etc

Life membership

AFL Volunteer Certificate Recognition Program

Reward your volunteers by presenting them with AFL branded volunteer recognition certificates.

Download certificate Right click and save the file to your computer Open the file using Adobe Reader Edit the Name and Date by clicking on the existing text and then typing the name of the person you wish to recognise and the date you want listed on the certificate Click file, save as to save the certificate to your computer You can then arrange to print these yourself or professionally through a local printing company (eg. Officeworks) and distribute as you wish

AFL National Volunteer Awards

Each year the AFL recognises volunteers/administrators for their outstanding contribution to Australian Football through the AFL National Volunteer Awards.

Any Auskick Centre, School, Community Club or League is invited to nominate an outstanding volunteer as part of the AFL National Volunteer Awards.

Each State/Territory will evaluate the nominations and ultimately will determine their winners across each Volunteer category. The AFL National Volunteer Award categories open for nominations are the following-

AFL Community Football Volunteer

NAB AFL Auskick Volunteer

AFL Diversity Ambassador

AFL Primary School Ambassador

AFL Secondary School Ambassador

AFL Disability Inclusion Volunteer

AFL Junior Coach

AFL Senior Coach

AFL National Community Umpiring Service

AFL Merit Award

Each state and territory selects two outstanding volunteers for an AFL Merit Award each year. These volunteers must have contributed significantly to Australian Football in a number of roles for a period of at least 10 years.

AFL Merit Award winners receive:

An AFL Merit Award Certificate personally signed by the AFL Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of the AFL Commission

Added to an online honour board of less than 600 Merit Award winners dating back to 1931

Download a complete list of AFL Merit Award winners from previous years.

Contact State Managers for details on the process of selecting the AFL Merit Award winners.