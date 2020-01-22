Club memberships is a main source of revenue for most clubs. However, clubs may only consider selling memberships for players and coaches!

Club memberships provide an opportunity for people in the community to really feel like they belong to a club. This sense of belonging will ensure they will continue to support the club by attending game days, fundraising functions and events the club holds.

Benefits of Club Memberships

There are so many reasons people join clubs beyond simply participating in the sport, including:

Access to club facilities, equipment, and coaching

Facilitating interaction, friendships and competition with like-minded people

Sense of belonging

The opportunity to socialise and make friends

General enjoyment and fun

A real sense of achievement

Types of Memberships

All clubs would have a membership option for players but what other memberships could your club offer? AFL Clubs offer multiple membership packages – no reason your local club couldn’t do the same!

Training Only Memberships: This membership provides access to coaching, equipment and facilities to people who want to get fit and be part of the team without the commitment of playing each weekend

Social Membership: This could be offered to t he supporters who want to be a part of the club. This membership could include access to club facilities to hire, free/discounted club merchandise, free/discounted gate fee entry, priority purchasing for event tickets

Alumni Membership: This membership could offer the same benefits of a social membership as well as access to alumni events.

Gold Membership: With a limited number available, this membership could offer free entry to all games, free tickets to club events and access to sponsor events.