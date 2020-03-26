It is important for AFL community clubs to continue to operate and meet regularly as a club committee to discuss the continuously changing environment.
While the social distancing rules enforced by the government impact face-to-face meetings, the AFL has provided a list of technology providers that will enable clubs to continue to hold club committee meetings remotely.
|Program
|Features
|Price
|URL
|ZOOM
|
- Host up to 100 participants
- 40 mins limit on group meetings
- Unlimited number of meetings
- Private and group chat
- Screen share any iPad/iPhone app
|Free on Basic Package
|ZOOM
|Cisco Webex Meetings
|
- Up to 100 participants in each meeting
- Meet as long as you want
- Call-in for audio
- Unlimited number of meetings
- Video conferencing features
- Webex Teams collaboration features
- Mobile features
- Security features
- Online support
|Free on Presonal Package
|Cisco Webex
|Skype
|
- Free conference calls
- No sign ups
- No downloads
- Record you call and save it for 30 days
- Share your screen whenever necessary
- Easy to generate your unique meeting link and share with attendees
|Free
|Skype
|Google Hangouts
|
- Group chats for up to 150 people
- Functionality across Android, iOS, and the web, and sync chats across all your devices.
- Free group video call with up to 10 people
|Free
|Google Hangouts
|Slack
|
- Group video calls and screen sharing up to 15 people
- Create online instant messaging channels for different groups
- File sharing capability
- Guest access options
- 10GB storage per team member
|$11.25 per month for Standard Package
|Slack