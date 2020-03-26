It is important for AFL community clubs to continue to operate and meet regularly as a club committee to discuss the continuously changing environment.

While the social distancing rules enforced by the government impact face-to-face meetings, the AFL has provided a list of technology providers that will enable clubs to continue to hold club committee meetings remotely.

Program Features Price URL
ZOOM
  • Host up to 100 participants
  • 40 mins limit on group meetings
  • Unlimited number of meetings
  • Private and group chat
  • Screen share any iPad/iPhone app
 Free on Basic Package  ZOOM
Cisco Webex Meetings
  • Up to 100 participants in each meeting
  • Meet as long as you want
  • Call-in for audio
  • Unlimited number of meetings
  • Video conferencing features
  • Webex Teams collaboration features
  • Mobile features
  • Security features
  • Online support
 Free on Presonal Package Cisco Webex
Skype
  • Free conference calls
  • No sign ups
  • No downloads
  • Record you call and save it for 30 days
  • Share your screen whenever necessary
  • Easy to generate your unique meeting link and share with attendees
 Free Skype
Google Hangouts
  • Group chats for up to 150 people
  • Functionality across Android, iOS, and the web, and sync chats across all your devices.
  • Free group video call with up to 10 people
 Free Google Hangouts
Slack
  • Group video calls and screen sharing up to 15 people
  • Create online instant messaging channels for different groups
  • File sharing capability
  • Guest access options
  • 10GB storage per team member
 $11.25 per month for Standard Package Slack