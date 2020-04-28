With community footy on pause, now is the perfect time to get some extra “admin” work done.

This will help your club prepare for the return of footy and the club’s stability into the future.

Planning

Planning is the key to the future success and viability of all football clubs no matter their level, activity or size. Use the down time to review your club’s strategic plan, succession plan and/or marketing plan.

It’s also a great time to create or review your club values, vision statement and mission statement.

Policies and Procedures

Clubs need policies for a number of reasons. Policies formalise and document the club's rules and procedures and they can be used as a reference in case a dispute or a controversial incident occurs.

While the season is still on pause, get a jump start on reviewing or creating club policies and procedures to ensure the club’s risks are manageable or reduced.

Volunteer Job Descriptions

There are a substantial number of volunteer roles to be filled within a football club.

Creating and reviewing job descriptions for each position will help provide clarity around what a volunteer will be asked to do and remove potential barriers preventing someone from volunteering.

Club Finances

With a hold on registrations, many clubs are losing their main source of revenue. Clubs should use this time to create or review their budget and complete a financial assessment to survey the financial impact COVID-19 will have.

Club Committee Meetings

Although footy is not being played at the moment, it is still important conduct regular club committee meetings. Club committee meetings are needed to conduct important club business but most importantly, they are required as per the club’s constitution.

While social distancing measures and government restrictions mean you cannot meet face-to-face, there are many video-conferencing platforms that will enable clubs to continue to hold club committee meetings remotely.

Grants

In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic many local and state governments are providing grants to support community organisations in their endeavours to respond and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Use the extra time to write quality grant applications.

Sponsorship

Every club needs financial stability to ensure sustainability of the club for years to come. For many clubs, sponsorship plays a large part in achieving this goal.

If your club struggles to recruit and retain sponsors, use this time to review and renew your sponsorship proposals.

Also be sure to engage your current sponsors during the COVID-19 crisis.