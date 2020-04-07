Podcasts are a great way to build a genuine connection with your audience making it a great tool to engage your audience.

But what is a podcast?

A podcast is a form of audio broadcasting on the web. Unlike the radio, users don't have to 'tune in' to a particular broadcast. Instead, they download the podcast on demand or subscribe to a 'channel' and listen in through their own device.

Why start a Club Podcast?

Its easy!

While it may sound hard and expensive - it really isn't! You only need a few pieces of equipment, an internet connection and time. Dont worry, we will provide more information below on how to get started.

You build personal connection with your audience

It provides an opportunity for your club/host personality to shine through. People will hear a voice associated with your club which will help build connection to your club in a time when people need connections the most. Giving people a voice and a personality to connect to will help them connect and build trust with your club.

You can support your sponsors

A podcast is also a great way to plug your sponsors when opportunities are limited. It could be as simple as talking about a sponsors product/service or interviewing them during an episode. The opportunity for extra exposure may make the renewal talks a little easier.

Its FUN!

Everyone needs a bit of fun! And if its fun for you, it will be fun for your listeners.

How to get started!

As we said, its not too hard to get a podcast up and running. Below are a few things to consider to get you started.

Format

Interview Podcast - This podcast style is where one or two hosts interview different guests on each episode. This is a great format because it doesn’t always require a lot of groundwork. Think about the largest personality in your club and ask them to host. They can fill each episode by interviewing other people from your club from parents, players, coaches to sponsors. This of course would need to be done via phone so lets hope your club larrikin has some IT skills.

The Solo Podcast - These podcasts are typically presented as a monologue, with one individual who hosts the show.The content can be opinion-based, news-related, a Q/A, or any other style that can be delivered by one person. The can re-cap old games, give team updates and give advice on how to survive the isolation.

The Multi-Host Podcast - This form of podcast has two or more hosts and allows for discussions that have different opinions and perspectives. This style can be which more entertaining for listeners who like to hear conversations and debates instead of a single person talking.

Which ever format you do decide to go with, make sure it is something your audience will engage with and remember to have fun!

Equipment

The podcast essentials you need are:

Computer: Luckily, most households have at least one computer/laptop. It doesn't need to be a fancy computer - it just needs to have USB ports and can connect the the internet/

Microphone: Its best you invest in a mircophone if you dont already have one (your computers in-built mic might not cut it). A quick Google should give you plenty of options.

Headphones: Just like a computer, you probably already have a pair of headphones somewhere in the home. They don't need to be fancy, they are used to hear any sounds that can affect your recording or render your audio unusable. Most of the time you won’t pick these up with your ears so it’s essential you’re wearing headphones.

Audio-editing software: You will obviously need to record and edit your audio and that’s where audio editing software comes in. There are plenty of free options out there like Audacity. Again a quick Google search will help you find options.

Podcast "Host": This is a place you can house you MP3 (audio file) for users to access it. Some clubs may have the ability to add the file to their club websites. Others may choose to use a 'host' like Whooskaa, Podbean, Buzzsprout, Libsyn and Podomatic (which also allows your to record, edit and share on your social platforms). But once again, a quick Google search can help you find the best option for your needs.

Promote

Once you are ready, the only thing left to do is to let your potential audience know! Promote your podcast far and wide and you might find you are reaching a whole new audience.

Good luck - if you do have success stories you would like to showcase to other clubs, please email clubhelp@afl.com.au.