Players, coaches, umpires, volunteers, and program participants (such as Auskick) that are involved in clubs or leagues that cross borders should stay up-to-date on restrictions or permit requirements to travel to another State / Territory or re-enter their own State / Territory.

The ability to play interstate is subject to the restrictions imposed by your State/Territory Government & may be different in each State / Territory. We are not in control of the decision-making process that sees restrictions relaxed at different times and in different ways.

The latest information is available by accessing the appropriate section of each State / Territory Governments website. The Health Direct COVID-19 Restriction Checker provides links to the latest travel restrictions in each State / Territory.

If you have any questions please contact your Leagues / Auskick Centre.