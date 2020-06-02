As part of the Return to Training Protocols, Clubs are required to record training attendance to help with contact tracing in case there is an issue.

Team App's attendance tracker allows administrators and coaches to record those present at training, games or club events in real time, through using their phone, tablet or computer. All information is housed in a central location and can be extracted at any time within CSV. format.

The attendance tracker is a great solution to managing the return to sport requirements instilled by the government and alleviates the need to hand out paperwork and store that information manually on file.

To create an app, visit the TeamApp website. You can also view a range of videos or view the FAQs to help you get started.