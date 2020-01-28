AllPlay Footy is a joint initiative between the AFL and Deakin University where we have developed resources with the aim to see more kids with disabilities participating in NAB AFL Auskick, through changing the communities attitude towards participation of children with disability.

AllPlay was established to create opportunities for all children to play sport, including the one in five children who experience developmental challenges or disability. This digital platform is part of our plan to achieve that goal.

You’ll find information, practical tips and strategies, footy stories and videos for coaches, clubs, health professionals, parents and players of all abilities.

These strategies have been developed using evidence-based research and by talking to people in the community, including individuals living with disability, families, coaches, and experts.

Visit AllPlay Footy to start exploring the great resources available.