Sir Doug Nicholls Round, formally known as AFL Indigenous Round, is a celebrated Round of AFL, highlighting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander contributions to the great game of Australian Football.

The main focus and spectical being the Dreamtime and the G game between Essendon and Richmond, which also consists of all AFL Clubs having an Indigenous inspired guernsey.

Leagues from around Australia and individual Clubs are being encouraged to embrace and celebrate Indigenous themed games throughout the year in their local regions. These games can be stand alone events engaging local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

In doing so, building and creating greater awareness, education and stronger ties throughout community.

Leagues and Clubs conduct their Indigenous themed games at different parts of the year to coincide with NAIDOC Week, Reconciliation Week and other cultural community events happening in their regions.

When planning to hold an Indigenous themed match, please consider the following points: