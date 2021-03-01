It Starts with Us – The Volunteers!

This content series provides education, protocols & support via short digestible videos linking you directly to the information you need leading into season 2021.

Throughout the series we will reference templates and tools available on the TOYOTA AFL Club Help platform to make it easier for volunteers to run their clubs.

These resources are available at any time & will be regularly developed throughout the season to help navigate the emerging challenges running your club.

It starts with you. It starts with us, and it all starts with footy.