It is recommended that clubs appoint a Marketing and Communications Coordinator to promote and market the club in a positive light.

The Marketing and Communications Coordinator will contribute to and assist in the development and implementation of a communication and marketing plan to increase overall reach and club awareness.

Ideally, this person will have the following skills/qualifications:

  • Experience or qualification in marketing and/or communications
  • Effective communication skills
  • Strong organisational skills
  • Positive and enthusiastic
  • Strong writing ability
