It is recommended that clubs appoint a Marketing and Communications Coordinator to promote and market the club in a positive light.
The Marketing and Communications Coordinator will contribute to and assist in the development and implementation of a communication and marketing plan to increase overall reach and club awareness.
Ideally, this person will have the following skills/qualifications:
- Experience or qualification in marketing and/or communications
- Effective communication skills
- Strong organisational skills
- Positive and enthusiastic
- Strong writing ability