A marketing plan helps you promote products and services in your club that meet the needs of your target market.
A marketing plan sets out your club’s marketing strategy and activities. It links with your club’s business plan, which sets the overall direction for your club.
The marketing plan identifies:
- The aim and objectives of the marketing plan
- Details of how the club is described and perceived by its members and stakeholders
- Members and their needs. E.g. Auskick, juniors, seniors, masters
- Point of difference – what sets your club apart from others
- Club's strengths and weaknesses
- How the club will promote itself, activities or events? E.g. Regular local media coverage, paid advertising, activities with schools or other private/corporate sectors, word-of-mouth, brochures, etc.
- Cost and timelines for the implementation of actions.
A good marketing plan will ensure the club can market and position itself correctly within the community and continue to grow.