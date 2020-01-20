There are many activities and ways to promote your club and engage current and prospective customers.

Here are a few ideas for different promotional activities and tips for your club.

Print advertising:

Contact your local newspaper to assess cost and size of advert, publication dates

Ensure a clear call to action such as register now and include necessary information including email address, website

Radio advertising:

Contact local radio station to assess cost, length and timing of advert

Can it be a script read or do they want a generic radio advert?

Ensure a clear call to action such as register now and include necessary information including email address, website

Facebook Marketing:

Create a Facebook Advert from your Club’s Facebook page

Ensure the content i.e. photo or video is emotive or showcases your local club

Within Facebook you can identify target audience, set budget and placement of adverts

Outdoor Advertising:

Signage including vinyl banners, corflute signs, large window posters, car decals

Ensure a clear call to action and consider placement in high traffic areas or at your local ground

Flyers:

Create a club branded flyer or contact your local league for generic play.afl creative

Identify places to distribute eg.g local schools, letterbox drops, community centres, summer sports, workplaces

Advertising in schools:

Distribute flyers or place on noticeboard or school bag app.

School Newsletter adverts

Promotional clinics

Phone call to participants: