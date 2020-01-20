There are many activities and ways to promote your club and engage current and prospective customers.

Here are a few ideas for different promotional activities and tips for your club.

Print advertising:

  • Contact your local newspaper to assess cost and size of advert, publication dates
  • Ensure a clear call to action such as register now and include necessary information including email address, website

Radio advertising:

  • Contact local radio station to assess cost, length and timing of advert
  • Can it be a script read or do they want a generic radio advert?
  • Ensure a clear call to action such as register now and include necessary information including email address, website

Facebook Marketing:

  • Create a Facebook Advert from your Club’s Facebook page
  • Ensure the content i.e. photo or video is emotive or showcases your local club
  • Within Facebook you can identify target audience, set budget and placement of adverts

Outdoor Advertising:

  • Signage including vinyl banners, corflute signs, large window posters, car decals
  • Ensure a clear call to action and consider placement in high traffic areas or at your local ground

Flyers:

  • Create a club branded flyer or contact your local league for generic play.afl creative
  • Identify places to distribute eg.g local schools, letterbox drops, community centres, summer sports, workplaces

Advertising in schools:

  • Distribute flyers or place on noticeboard or school bag app.
  • School Newsletter adverts
  • Promotional clinics

Phone call to participants:

  • Club committee and coaches to call past players to encourage re-registration
  • If not re-registering, ask why to ensure quality program delivery in the future.