There are many activities and ways to promote your club and engage current and prospective customers.
Here are a few ideas for different promotional activities and tips for your club.
Print advertising:
- Contact your local newspaper to assess cost and size of advert, publication dates
- Ensure a clear call to action such as register now and include necessary information including email address, website
Radio advertising:
- Contact local radio station to assess cost, length and timing of advert
- Can it be a script read or do they want a generic radio advert?
- Ensure a clear call to action such as register now and include necessary information including email address, website
Facebook Marketing:
- Create a Facebook Advert from your Club’s Facebook page
- Ensure the content i.e. photo or video is emotive or showcases your local club
- Within Facebook you can identify target audience, set budget and placement of adverts
Outdoor Advertising:
- Signage including vinyl banners, corflute signs, large window posters, car decals
- Ensure a clear call to action and consider placement in high traffic areas or at your local ground
Flyers:
- Create a club branded flyer or contact your local league for generic play.afl creative
- Identify places to distribute eg.g local schools, letterbox drops, community centres, summer sports, workplaces
Advertising in schools:
- Distribute flyers or place on noticeboard or school bag app.
- School Newsletter adverts
- Promotional clinics
Phone call to participants:
- Club committee and coaches to call past players to encourage re-registration
- If not re-registering, ask why to ensure quality program delivery in the future.