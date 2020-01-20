Club websites are very important as they can provide information for potential players, members and sponsors and can keep everyone up to date with the latest news and happenings of the club.

Why are websites important?

Volunteers - websites can reduce the workload on volunteers by collecting registrations, orders and payments for registrations and memberships, merchandise sales and event ticketing.

Sponsors – websites can promote and highlight your club sponsors or provide information to potential sponsors

New members – websites provide information about the club, how to register and contacts at the club.

Where to start?

SportsTG offer free club websites for all community AFL clubs. More information on how to create and use the free website can be found here.

Other free website builders include WordPress, Wix and Squarespace.

What should your website include?

First thing first, think about who your audience is and why they would come to your website.

Reasons could include:

Contact details

How to register for the club

Weekly match reports and results

Details of the fixtures and next games

Club policies, procedures and rules

Volunteer and coaching opportunities

Sponsors information

Once you have listed all the reasons, it will make is much easier to build out your website content. The Website Checklist can also help ensure you have all necessary information and website functionality.

Website Analytics

Websites also provide a whole range of statistics that can make your club website better over time and improve audience engagement. Google Analytics is a great tool that can track:

How many people visit your website

What they do when they are on your website – how long visitors stay on your website and which pages they are visiting the most

When people visit your site and where they are located geographically (this will prove it is not just people from your local community really interested in your club

Where did they arrive on your website from – Whether it was through a search engine, social networks, a link from another website or your email newsletter.

How users interact with your site’s content – You can see how many users clicked on a specific link.

Website analytics can also give you information about how much web traffic your site is referring to your sponsors websites. This very valuable information can then be used in upcoming sponsorship proposals.

Website analytics can also help you ensure you aren’t spending significant amounts of time producing content if there is little traffic or audience seeing it.