The role of a Ground Manager is the key to a successful game day environment.

But what is needed to be a good ground manager?

Ability to work automatously and to a schedule - There are many tasks to complete before, during and after games

Have a sound understanding of the competition By-laws and Regulations and use them as the foundation for their role. These are very important documents which ground managers should have access to on game-day for quick referencing.

Strong customer service skills as they are the first point of contact on game day, so they need to be a great people person

Strong problem-solving skills as often any issues during game day falls to the Ground Manager to resolve

Be clearly identifiable – it’s important that people know who to go to if they have a question or an issue. Bright coloured vests help make a ground manager identifiable

The Ground Manager needs to be across many things. Some other important things to consider are:

Extreme weather: Rain is ok but lightning is dangerous. The National Extreme Weather Policy will help Ground Managers manage those risks.

Forfeits: These happen on game days but encourage a scratch match where possible

Game day behaviour: some people are very passionate about the result of the game. It’s important to ensure the passion doesn’t turn into aggression or abuse. It’s the Ground Managers responsibility to keep everyone in check and ensure they adhere to the Code of Conduct.

Smoking: Smoking may be banned in spectator areas at public sports grounds and other recreational areas. It’s the Ground Managers role to ensure this happens.

Becoming a Ground Manager might sound daunting but there are other game day roles like the First Aid/ERC person, Timekeeper and Team Managers that are there to help ensure game day runs smoothly. The Ground Manager should welcome each of the roles to make them feel welcome.

The Ground Managers job description will provide more information on what makes a great ground manager. The Ground Manager Checklist will also help ensure you’re your game day runs smoothly.