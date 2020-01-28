Match-days can often be long and busy days spent at the local oval.

The experience provided on these days, however, will ensure people remain players, members, volunteers and spectators. Its important to run an effect and a smooth match environment.

Well-organised volunteer support will help deliver a quality experience.

Volunteer roles that may be needed on match-days include:

Coaches

Team Managers

Water carriers

Runners

Ground Managers

Timekeepers

ERC/Sport Trainers

Goal Umpires

Boundary umpires

Umpire Escorts

Canteen volunteers

Bar volunteers

Line markers

Gate keepers

While it might seem like a long list, you may be surprised at how many people are willing to help if you ask and have a volunteer recruitment plan.

Job descriptions will also help those potential volunteers who are hestiant because they dont know what they are saying yes to.

Keeping a game day volunteer roster will also ensure all roles are filled and game day and stop a handful of people doing too many roles.