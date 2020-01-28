Match-days can often be long and busy days spent at the local oval.
The experience provided on these days, however, will ensure people remain players, members, volunteers and spectators. Its important to run an effect and a smooth match environment.
Well-organised volunteer support will help deliver a quality experience.
Volunteer roles that may be needed on match-days include:
- Coaches
- Team Managers
- Water carriers
- Runners
- Ground Managers
- Timekeepers
- ERC/Sport Trainers
- Goal Umpires
- Boundary umpires
- Umpire Escorts
- Canteen volunteers
- Bar volunteers
- Line markers
- Gate keepers
While it might seem like a long list, you may be surprised at how many people are willing to help if you ask and have a volunteer recruitment plan.
Job descriptions will also help those potential volunteers who are hestiant because they dont know what they are saying yes to.
Keeping a game day volunteer roster will also ensure all roles are filled and game day and stop a handful of people doing too many roles.