The role of the Runner is to assist coach on match day by delivering messages to players during the match.

The Runner is repsonsible for delivering messages from the coach to players whilst each quarter is in progress as quickly as possible and return to the coach’s box immediately.

The runner must not loiter on the ground or interfere with any players or officials throughout the game. Its important that the runner must be correctly attired in accordance with league requirements.

Ideally the runner will posses the following skills/qualifications: