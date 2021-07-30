PlayHQ is the AFL’s registration and administrative platform.

PlayHQ will bring community football leagues, clubs, players and venues together on a single platform from season 2022 – everything from registrations, payments, fixtures, live scoring, statistics and competition management.

The AFL is committed to supporting the transition to the PlayHQ platform with best-in-class training, education and support. We have a range of training and education resources available, so you feel confident on the PlayHQ platform.

Browse through the links below to book into live webinars, download user guides, view specific ‘how-to’ videos and access one-on-one tailored support.