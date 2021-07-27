Webinar training plays an important role in a successful training and onboarding program. The AFL will be hosting a substantial number of webinar sessions each month for users.

These will be run on various days and times including outside business hours and on weekends. Each webinar session only needs to be attended once and will be recorded and placed in our online learning library.

Webinars will be delivered online using WebEx video conferencing software, simply select the time and date that corresponds to your role in footy.

Once you have filled out your details, you will be sent automatic reminders that your session is coming up, and be able to manage your booking.