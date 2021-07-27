Webinar training plays an important role in a successful training and onboarding program. The AFL will be hosting a substantial number of webinar sessions each month for users.
These will be run on various days and times including outside business hours and on weekends. Each webinar session only needs to be attended once and will be recorded and placed in our online learning library.
Webinars will be delivered online using WebEx video conferencing software, simply select the time and date that corresponds to your role in footy.
Once you have filled out your details, you will be sent automatic reminders that your session is coming up, and be able to manage your booking.
|September
|October
|November
|December
|January
|February
|March
|April
|May
|Season Set Up
|Wed 15/09 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Wed 06/10 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Thur 04/11 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Wed 19/01 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Wed 22/09 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Wed 13/10 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Wed 26/01 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Wed 29/09 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Wed 20/10 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Wed 27/10 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Competition Management - Pre Season
|Wed 8/12 b/w 10am-12pm
|Fri 21/01 b/w 10am-12pm
|Wed 02/02 b/w 10am-12pm
|Wed 02/03 b/w 10am-12pm
|Fri 01/04 b/w 10am-12pm
|Fri 28/01 b/w 10am-12pm
|Tue 08/02 b/w 2-4pm
|Tue 08/03 b/w 2-4pm
|Wed 06/04 b/w 10am-12pm
|Wed 16/02 b/w 10am-12pm
|Wed 16/03 b/w 10am-12pm
|Fri 25/02 b/w 10am-12pm
|Tue 22/03 b/w 10am-12pm
|Competition Management - In Season
|Wed 20/04 b/w 10am-12pm
|Tue 03/05 b/w 10am-12pm
|Thur 28/04 b/w 10am-12pm
|Wed 11/05 b/w 10am-12pm
|Gameday
|Tue 25/01 b/w 10-11:30am
|Tue 22/02 b/w 10-11:30am
|Wed 23/03 b/w 10:30-12pm
|Thurs 07/04 b/w 10:30-2pm
|Wed 30/03 b/w 1:30-3pm
|Wed 13/04 b/w 2-3:30pm
|OfficialsHQ Matchday Reports & Awards Setup
|Mon 25/10 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
|Thurs 27/01 b/w 10am-12pm
|Thurs 24/02 b/w 10am-12pm
|Fri 11/03 b/w 10am-12pm
|Wed 16/03 b/w 1-3pm
|Mon 21/03 b/w 2-4pm
|Thurs 31/03 b/w 10am-12pm
|OfficialsHQ Umpire Management
|Fri 22/10 b/w 10-11:30am
|Thur 20/01 b/w 10-11:30am
|Thurs 17/03 b/w 10:30-12pm