Webinar training plays an important role in a successful training and onboarding program. The AFL will be hosting a substantial number of webinar sessions each month for users.  

These will be run on various days and times including outside business hours and on weekends. Each webinar session only needs to be attended once and will be recorded and placed in our online learning library.  

Webinars will be delivered online using WebEx video conferencing software, simply select the time and date that corresponds to your role in footy.  

Once you have filled out your details, you will be sent automatic reminders that your session is coming up, and be able to manage your booking.  

September October November December January February March April May
Season Set Up
Wed 15/09 b/w 1:30-3:30pm Wed 06/10 b/w 1:30-3:30pm Thur 04/11 b/w 1:30-3:30pm Wed 19/01 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
Wed 22/09 b/w 1:30-3:30pm Wed 13/10 b/w 1:30-3:30pm Wed 26/01 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
Wed 29/09 b/w 1:30-3:30pm Wed 20/10 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
Wed 27/10 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
Competition Management - Pre Season
Wed 8/12 b/w 10am-12pm Fri 21/01 b/w 10am-12pm Wed 02/02 b/w 10am-12pm Wed 02/03 b/w 10am-12pm Fri 01/04 b/w 10am-12pm
Fri 28/01 b/w 10am-12pm Tue 08/02 b/w 2-4pm Tue 08/03 b/w 2-4pm Wed 06/04 b/w 10am-12pm
Wed 16/02 b/w 10am-12pm Wed 16/03 b/w 10am-12pm
Fri 25/02 b/w 10am-12pm Tue 22/03 b/w 10am-12pm
Competition Management - In Season
Wed 20/04 b/w 10am-12pm Tue 03/05 b/w 10am-12pm
Thur 28/04 b/w 10am-12pm Wed 11/05 b/w 10am-12pm
Gameday
Tue 25/01 b/w 10-11:30am Tue 22/02 b/w 10-11:30am Wed 23/03 b/w 10:30-12pm Thurs 07/04 b/w 10:30-2pm
Wed 30/03 b/w 1:30-3pm Wed 13/04 b/w 2-3:30pm
OfficialsHQ Matchday Reports & Awards Setup
Mon 25/10 b/w 1:30-3:30pm
Thurs 27/01 b/w 10am-12pm Thurs 24/02 b/w 10am-12pm Fri 11/03 b/w 10am-12pm
Wed 16/03 b/w 1-3pm
Mon 21/03 b/w 2-4pm
Thurs 31/03 b/w 10am-12pm
OfficialsHQ Umpire Management
Fri 22/10 b/w 10-11:30am Thur 20/01 b/w 10-11:30am Thurs 17/03 b/w 10:30-12pm

 