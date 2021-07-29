PlayHQ Season Setup Checklist

Once you have attended your first training session & your league administrator has granted your club access to the PlayHQ System – this checklist will ensure you tick off all the tasks that your club needs to complete in order to be ready for accepting 2022 registrations.

PlayHQ User Guides

The PlayHQ user guides are a step-by-step guide to your administrative needs to deliver Community Football Seasons.

For a deep dive into the PlayHQ system, download your PDF guide below.

Additional Resources

These additional guides will help you get the most out of the PlayHQ platform with information on our integrated Communications (Mailchimp) and Website (Wix) platforms, along with answers to some commonly asked questions.