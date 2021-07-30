The AFL Stakeholder Services Team are here to provide first level support for all Community Football user groups for the transition and onboarding to PlayHQ.

Before you contact our friendly team, we recommend that you look through the training webinars and user guides.

PlayHQ Account

Need to help with your PlayHQ account? Access the PlayHQ support centre here:

Reset your PlayHQ account password

Signing up to PlayHQ

Registering to a Club

Contact Us

Email: clubhelp@afl.com.au

Call: 1800 PLAYAFL

Visit: www.afl.com.au/clubhelp/play-hq

Hours of Operation

9am – 5pm (AEST)

Still have questions, or need further assistance?

Our AFL Stakeholder Service team can provide additional support for Club Committee Members, Staff and Volunteers with 1-on-1 sessions via 30 minute Microsoft Teams (online video call).

A booking link will be available soon. In the meantime please email clubhelp@afl.com.au