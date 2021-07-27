Webinar training plays an important role in a successful training and onboarding program. The AFL will be hosting a substantial number of webinar sessions each month for users. 

These will be run on various days and times including outside business hours and on weekends. Each webinar session only needs to be attended once and will be recorded and placed in our online learning library. 

Webinars will be delivered online using WebEx video conferencing software, simply select the time and date that corresponds to your role in footy. 

Once you have filled out your details, you will be sent automatic reminders that your session is coming up, and be able to manage your booking. 

STATE, REGIONAL AND LEAGUE ADMINS
Module September October November December January February March April May
Season
Setup		 Wed 15/09
1:30-3:30pm		 Wed 06/10
1:30-3:30pm		 Thur 04/11
1:30-3:30pm		   Wed 19/01
1:30-3:30pm		        
Wed 22/09
1:30-3:30pm		 Wed 13/10
1:30-3:30pm		     Wed 26/01
1:30-3:30pm		        
Wed 29/09
1:30-3:30pm		 Wed 20/10
1:30-3:30pm		              
  Wed 27/10
1:30-3:30pm		              
Competition
Management
- Pre Season		       Wed 8/12
10am-12pm		 Fri 21/01
10am-12pm		 Wed 02/02
10am-12pm		 Wed 02/03
10am-12pm		 Fri 01/04
10am-12pm		  
        Fri 28/01
10am-12pm		 Tue 08/02
2-4pm		 Tue 08/03
2-4pm		 Wed 06/04
10am-12pm		  
          Wed 16/02
10am-12pm 		 Wed 16/03
10am-12pm		    
          Fri 25/02
10am-12pm		 Tue 22/03
10am-12pm		    
Competition
Management
- In Season		               Wed 20/04
10am-12pm		 Tue 03/05
10am-12pm
              Thur 28/04
10am-12pm		 Wed 11/05
10am-12pm
Gameday         Tue 25/01
10-11:30am		 Tue 22/02
10-11:30am		 Wed 23/03
10:30-12pm		 Thurs 07/04
10:30-2pm 		  
            Wed 30/03
1:30-3pm		 Wed 13/04
2-3:30pm		  
Officials HQ
Season Setup		   Mon 25/10
1:30-3:30pm		              
Officials HQ
Matchday
Reports and
Awards Setup		         Thurs 27/01
10am-12pm		 Thurs 24/02
10am-12pm		 Fri 11/03
10am-12pm		    
            Wed 16/03
1-3pm		    
            Mon 21/03
2-4pm		    
            Thurs 31/03
10am-12pm		    
Officials
HQ Umpire
Management		   Fri 22/10
10-11:30am		     Thur 20/01
10-11:30am		   Thurs 17/03
10:30-12pm		    

 

CLUB ADMINS
Module October November December January February March April
Season
Setup		 Tue 05/10
7-9pm		 Wed 03/11
8-10pm		   Tue 18/01
8-10pm		 Tue 01/02
7-9pm		 Tue 01/03
8-10pm		  
Thurs 07/10
9-11pm		 Sun 07/11
2-4pm		   Thurs 20/01
9-11pm		 Thurs 03/02
9-11pm		 Thurs 03/03
9-11pm		  
Mon 11/10
7-9pm		 Tue 09/11
7-9pm		   Thur 27/01
7-9pm		 Mon 07/02
7-9pm		    
Wed 13/10
8-10pm		 Thurs 11/11
7:30-9:30pm		   Sun 30/01
2-4pm		 Wed 09/02
8-10pm		    
Sun 17/10
2-4pm		       Sun 13/02
2-4pm		    
Tue 19/10
7-9pm		       Tue 15/02
7-9pm		    
Thurs 21/10
8-10pm		       Thurs 17/02
8-10pm		    
Wed 27/10
7:30-9:30pm 		       Wed 23/02
7:30-9:30pm		    
Gameday       Mon 30/01
8-9:30pm		 Mon 28/02
8-9:30pm		 Wed 02/03
8-9:30pm		 Tue 05/04
8-10pm
          Thurs 10/03
9-10:30pm		  Thurs 07/04
9-11pm
          Sun 13/03
2-3:30pm		  Mon 11/04
7:30-9pm
          Thur 17/03
8-9:30pm		  Wed 13/04
8-10pm
          Tue 22/03
7-8:30pm		  Tue 19/04
7-9pm
          Wed 30/03
8-9:30pm		  Thurs 21/04
8-10pm

 

TEAM MANAGERS
Module January February March April
Gameday Mon 30/01
8-9:30pm		 Mon 28/02
8-9:30pm		 Wed 02/03
8-9:30pm		 Tue 05/04
8-10pm
    Thurs 10/03
9-10:30pm		 Thurs 07/04
9-11pm
    Sun 13/03
2-3:30pm		 Mon 11/04
7:30-9pm
    Thur 17/03
8-9:30pm		 Wed 13/04
8-10pm
    Tue 22/03
7-8:30pm		 Tue 19/04
7-9pm
    Wed 30/03
8-9:30pm		 Thurs 21/04
8-10pm

 

UMPIRE MANAGERS
Module October November December January February March
Officials HQ
Matchday
Reports
and Awards
Setup		       Thurs 27/01
10am-12pm		 Thurs 24/02
10am-12pm		 Fri 11/03
10am-12pm
          Wed 16/03
1-3pm
          Mon 21/03
2-4pm
          Thurs 31/03
10am-12pm
Officials
HQ Umpire
Management		 Fri 22/10
10-11:30am		     Thur 20/01
10-11:30am		   Thurs 17/03
10:30-12pm

 

UMPIRES
Module October November December January February March
Officials
HQ Umpire
Management		 Tue 26/10
8-9:30pm		 Wed 03/11
8-9:30pm		   Wed 26/01
8-9:30pm		 Thurs 24/02
8-9:30pm		 Wed 09/03
8-9:30pm
          Tue 15/03
7:30-9pm
          Wed 23/03
9-10:30pm
          Thurs 31/03
8-9:30pm

 