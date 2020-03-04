The female football landscape across the country is developing rapidly and at varying stages of evolution.

As such, the AFL National Female Community Football Guidelines have been developed to provide clarity and guidance to community leagues and community clubs in establishing best-practice frameworks forfemale football.

In doing so, the AFL and AFL state bodies will work with Leagues and Clubs to enhance female player participation safety and experiences while also developing competition structures and female talent pathways. Leagues and Clubs are encouraged to align, where possible, with these Guidelines. These Guidelines should be used in conjunction with the AFL’s Australian Football Match Policy and the AFL’s Female Football Club Guide.