The purpose of the Laws is to explain how a match of Australian Football is played and seek to attain the following objectives:

to ensure that the game of Australian Football is played in a fair manner and a spirit of true sportsmanship; and to prevent injuries to players participating in a Match so far as this objective can be reasonably achieved in circumstances where Australian Football is a body contact sport.

To maintain and enhance Australian Football as the most spectacular game in the world, the game at AFL level must remain entertaining and exciting to watch and safe to play within the confines of a body contact sport.

Rule and interpretation changes will be considered if there is an opportunity to further enhance, or address trends that threaten the principles of the Laws of the Game.