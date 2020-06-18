As a result of the impact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the associated Government restrictions have had on community football, the AFL has introduced certain processes in respect of player transfers and permits under the National Player Registration and Transfer Regulations, which will apply for the duration of the 2020 community football season.

These processes are outlined Addendum to the National Player Registration and Transfer Regulations at Appendix 1 and follow lengthy consultation with all States and Territories.

Appendix 2 is a User Guide to assist clubs and leagues implementing these new processes.