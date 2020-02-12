The AFL expects that football matches at all levels will be played in good quality environments and the safety of participants is central to that environment.

Qualified Sports trainers, Level 1 or 2 (as recognised by the AFL*), meet or exceed the minimum requirements of this policy. A Doctor of medicine, physiotherapist or registered nurse with first aid competencies and suitable sports experience also meet the policy requirements.

At a minimum, at least one person competent in emergency management procedures and responses must be in attendance at all matches/competitions and, where practical, training/practice sessions.