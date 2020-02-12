Download
Injury Management Policy

The AFL expects that football matches at all levels will be played in good quality environments and the safety of participants is central to that environment.

Qualified Sports trainers, Level 1 or 2 (as recognised by the AFL*), meet or exceed the minimum requirements of this policy. A Doctor of medicine, physiotherapist or registered nurse with first aid competencies and suitable sports experience also meet the policy requirements.

At a minimum, at least one person competent in emergency management procedures and responses must be in attendance at all matches/competitions and, where practical, training/practice sessions.

 