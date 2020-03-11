The AFL Reporting Portal allows you to make a report to the AFL relating to an allegation of behaviour that may contravene the AFL’s:
- Safeguarding Children and Young People Policy
- Respect and Responsibility Policy
- Whistleblower Policy (Improper Conduct)
Here, you have the option to:
- Make an online report (anonymously if preferred).
- Be directed to further information on Safeguarding Children and Young People and/or Respect and Responsibility.
- Find contact details to speak to the AFL directly via telephone, or other service providers.
Click here to visit the reporting portal.