The AFL Reporting Portal allows you to make a report to the AFL relating to an allegation of behaviour that may contravene the AFL’s:

Safeguarding Children and Young People Policy

Respect and Responsibility Policy

Whistleblower Policy (Improper Conduct)

Here, you have the option to:

Make an online report (anonymously if preferred).

Be directed to further information on Safeguarding Children and Young People and/or Respect and Responsibility.

Find contact details to speak to the AFL directly via telephone, or other service providers.

Click here to visit the reporting portal.