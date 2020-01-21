This is a national policy governs the process to resolve and/or determine incidents of alleged vilification or discrimination.

The National Vilification & Discrimination Policy states no League Participant or Club Official shall engage in conduct which may reasonably be considered to incite hatred towards, contempt for, ridicule of or discrimination against a person or group of persons on the ground of their:

race;

religion;

gender;

colour;

sexual preference, orientation or identity; or

special ability or disability

Should someone within your club feel they are the victim or have seen an incident that could be an act of vilification or discrimination, follow the process as defined in this policy.