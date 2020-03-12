Further Links

Safeguarding Children Resources: Safeguarding Children Resources

Safeguarding children | For Parents | Play | Tennis Australia

Child Safe Standards (Commission for Children and Young People): https://ccyp.vic.gov.au/child-safe-standards/

The Child Safe Standards require organisations involving children to have policies, procedures and practices to keep them safe.

Child Safe Organisations: https://childsafe.humanrights.gov.au/about

As part of the Child Safe Organisations project, the Australian Government commissioned the National Children’s Commissioner to lead the development of National Principles for Child Safe Organisations.

Cultural Safety and the National Principles for Child Safe Organisations: https://www.snaicc.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/SNAICC-VACCA-OCS-ChildSafeReport-LR-with-alt-tags-May2021.pdf

This resource is intended to support organisations engaging with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children to implement the National Principles for Child Safe Organisations.

eSafety Commissioner – staying safe online: https://www.esafety.gov.au/

This campaign raises awareness of the new Online Safety Act 2021, which protects Australians from serious online abuse.

Play by the Rules - Let Kids be Kids campaign: Let Kids Be Kids - Play by the Rules - Making Sport inclusive, safe and fair

National Office for Child Safety - Child Friendly Complaints Information: Speak up and make a complaint (poster) (pmc.gov.au)

Child Safe Sport - Play by the Rules: https://www.playbytherules.net.au/got-an-issue/child-safe-sport

Safe and enjoyable sport and recreation experiences are the right of every Australian child. The PBTR Child Protection and Safeguarding online training course is free and suitable for players, volunteers, coaches, officials and administrators in sport.

Child Safe Sport - Vicsport: https://vicsport.com.au/child-safe-sport

New Child Safe Standards are coming to better protect children and young people from abuse. The Victorian Government has announced that the new Standards will commence on 1 July 2022, giving organisations time to plan, prepare and comply.

Kids Helpline | Phone Counseling Service | 1800 55 1800: https://kidshelpline.com.au/

Kids Helpline is Australia’s only free (even from a mobile), confidential 24/7 online and phone counselling service for young people aged 5 to 25.

Lifeline Australia - 13 11 14: https://www.lifeline.org.au/

National charity providing all Australians experiencing emotional distress with access to 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.

Headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation: https://headspace.org.au/

Support for young people with mental health, physical health (including sexual health), alcohol and other drug services, as well as work and study support.

1800RESPECT: https://www.1800respect.org.au/

Confidential information, counseling and support service.

Blue Knot Foundation: https://blueknot.org.au/

Blue Knot provides information and support for anyone who is affected by complex trauma.