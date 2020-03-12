Search AFL.com.au...
A set of safeguarding related templates, forms and resources for Clubs.
We welcome all children from all backgrounds and abilities to play in our game
We want all kids who participate in footy to be safe, feel safe, play safe
All adults, including parents and carers are expected to play their part in keeping children and young people safe in football
Coaches and volunteers across AFL programs and community clubs are required to follow safeguarding policies, procedures and codes
Umpires regulate play and help sporting events maintain fairness, order and uphold the standards of the game.
Relevant documents and forms translated to promote accessibility and inclusion for all
List of sources that help promote and maintain the safeguarding of children
Internet seminars to help AFL people understand their responsibilities in relation to safeguarding Children and Young People
Safeguarding resources to support participants and those who deliver and community football
