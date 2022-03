Safeguarding Webinars

These pre recorded webinars are designed to assist AFL People to understand what their responsibilities are in relation to safeguarding Children and Young People

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Safeguarding Community Football Education Session #1 AFL Victoria Child Safe education session that outlines standards, club obligations & resources available

Supporting Documents:

Presentation Slides - Webinar #1

Club Safeguarding Checklist

Safe Footy Club Check in Tool