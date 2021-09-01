Grants, Sponsorship and Fundraising

Sometimes clubs need some extra financial assistance in establishing a women’s or girls’ team or improving their resources.

The good news is, there are grant, fundraising and sponsorship opportunities that can support this.

Grants

There are a variety of grants dedicated to improving health and sport outcomes for women and girls. Grants are often provided by the government so be sure to check the local, state and federal government websites regularly and sign up for any newsletters they may send out about grants that are available. Your local league and/or state AFL body may also have regular communications and/or webpages with information about available grants.

Click on the below links to access grants through your State or Territory Government, or some other sport specific organisations.

Please note, state grants are unlikely to include local level grants. It is recommended you check what local grants are available to you via your local councils website.

ACT

NSW

Northern Territory

Queensland

South Australia

Tasmania

Victoria

Western Australia

Sport Australia

TOYOTA – Good for Footy Fundraising

Click here for more information on where to start and help with writing your grant applications.

Sponsorship and Fundraising

Diversifying your club and meeting the needs of your entire community helps to create wider sponsorship and fundraising appeal. Often clubs have found that having women & girls at their club has actual created a more appealing proposition for potential sponsors and even created interest from new sponsors.

Click here for more information on Sponsorship.

Click here for more information on Fundraising.