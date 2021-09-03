10 Simple Things You Can Do to Grow Girls Footy at Your Club
- Identify a female football coordinator or advocate on your committee.
- Promote girls only opportunities on Facebook. Ensure your imagery reflect girls having fun at football.
- Make sure the information is clear on your Club Website and easy to find - relevant age groups, images of your female teams, etc.
- Bring a friend – incentivise girls players or parents who bring a friend, i.e. discounted membership.
- Engage senior women's team to provide coaching or a 'gala event'.
- Promote within schools a free 'girls only' clinic at your club held prior to season starting / put on a BBQ / hire inflatables from your local AFL region game development staff.
- If you don't quite had enough players for a team, consider combining with another local club.
- Engage with your local community Auskick centre and invite older Auskickers to join your Junior Club.
- Explore low commitment ways to engage women and girls in your club initially – i.e. Social AFL9s competition, a footy themed bootcamp, a come and try day.
- Be flexible with your approach to commitment, encouraging them to attend at least one training session a week or play them every two weeks if they have commitment clashes.