Search AFL.com.au...
Find resources to relating to recruitment, transition and retention of women and girls at your club.
Discover the key motivators for women and girls to play sport
No matter if you know the game or not, Auskick is inclusive for everyone at any ability to play!
Uniforms encourage girls to play sport and be physically active. Learn the imporance of suitable uniforms
Find out the 10 simple things you can do to grow girls footy at your club
Find helpful resources for your club around Female Community Football
Want to start a women's or girls' team? Or improve the experience for your existing team? Find out more
From community level, through the talent pathway and all the way up to AFLW there are women kicking goals in coaching. Find out more
Find out how facilities can support participation growth and welcome all participants and umpires
Up Next