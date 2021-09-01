The Importance of Suitable Uniforms

Uniforms encourage girls to play sport and be physically active.

Body image plays a key role for girls to participate in sport and physical activity – uniforms are an important influence. In many sports, girls are still playing in uniforms and using equipment designed for boys.

Research recently conducted by Victoria University which examined the role that uniforms play in increasing the confidence of girls to participate in sport and physical activity. Read the Report. - PDF to be provided

The key characteristics identified were:

Uniforms that make girls feel ready for sport

Clothing that fits them well

Dark coloured shorts/skirts/pants

Uniforms made from appropriate materials

No unisex clothing

Options that do not make girls feel over-exposed.

What Leagues/Clubs can do:

When ordering uniforms, speak to your suppliers about female cut uniforms – this will ensure they fit well, are made from suitable material and don’t make women & girls feel over-exposed

Allow girls to try on uniforms prior to ordering

Don’t just give your female teams the hand me down uniforms from the male teams

Reconsider the need for the traditional white ‘away’ shorts – these make girls feel uncomfortable – instead opt for dark colors

Allow girls to wear bike shorts underneath their shirts

Hear from Women & Girls themselves

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 04:35 Mins Published on A small change making a BIG difference in women's sport, BTYB Toyota Daisy Pearce, Alisa Camplin and Hannah Darlington on how equipment designed for women is changing the sporting landscape Published on Skip Video

Toyota Good for Footy Gear Grant

The Toyota Good for Footy Gear Grant program is all about helping ensure clubs are ready to keep their girls playing footy for the years to come. Teams can apply for up to $1,600 in funding to help pay for new footy jumpers and shorts, specifically designed for female footy players. Click here to find out more and apply.