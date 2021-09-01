Why do Women and Girls play sport?
AUS Sport identify the key motivators for Women in Sport as;
- Health/fitness
- Enjoyment
- Social Reason
- Psychological/mental health benefits
- To be outdoors/enjoy nature
- To lose/manage body weight
- Walk the dog
- Active transport
- Hobby
- Performance/Competitions
Barriers for Women and Girls playing sport include;
Barriers (Women)
- Not enough time/too many other commitments
- Cost (child care, transport, facilities, specific clothing/equipment)
- Concerns/self-consciousness about appearance, body image, skills
- Poor health or injury
- Competitive/male dominated sports culture
- Limited media coverage/role models
- Social stereotyping (sexuality and ability), harassment
- Peer pressure (to not participate)
Barriers (girls)
- Being the wrong age (too old/young) for available activities is the primary barrier for children up to 8 years.
- For girls 9-14 years the main barriers are:
- Lack of confidence (in competence/self)
- Don’t like sport or physical activity
- Not enough time/too many other commitments
- Cost of activities/transport