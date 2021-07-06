Aaron Cadman

2022 Draft Prospects Aaron Cadman Academy GWV Rebels Club Darley FC/Emmanuel College Position Forward Date of Birth 03/03/2004 Height 194cm Weight 88kg

Cadman has put himself in the frame as one of the first key-position players to be drafted this year. The left-footed key forward bases his game off Geelong match-winner Jeremy Cameron but also has some similarities to Carlton goalkicker Harry McKay at the same age. He marks and leads well, has goal sense and has booted seven goals for Vic Country across three games as well as 23 in the NAB League, including four hauls of four or more and five last weekend against the Western Jets. Just gets himself involved in games.