Adam D'Aloia

2022 Draft Prospects Adam D'Aloia Teams Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia Position Midfielder Date of Birth 09/04/2004 Height 186cm Weight 83kg

A strong-bodied medium midfielder who was ultra-consistent for South Australia throughout the National Championships. Averaged 24 disposals (78 per cent efficiency), 14 contested possessions and five inside 50s to take out his team's MVP award and win All-Australian honours. Was also a prolific ball winner at under-18s level with Woodville-West Torrens before progressing to play seven games at reserves level, where he was again able to find the ball, averaging 23 disposals.