Alex Davies in action for the NAB AFL Academy in 2019.

Alex Davies

Davies is a tall inside midfielder with good hands and a nice sidestep out of traffic.

He uses his body to outmuscle those around him and, coming from an elite basketball background, is agile in tight space.

The Suns Academy prospect will play for Broadbeach in Queensland's competition, with Gold Coast set to nab him later this year to add to their stocks of talented young midfielders.

2020 Draft Prospects Alex Davies
Club Gold Coast Academy/Allies
Position Midfielder
Date of Birth 18/3/02
Height 191cm
Weight 85kg

