Alex Davies
Davies is a tall inside midfielder with good hands and a nice sidestep out of traffic.
He uses his body to outmuscle those around him and, coming from an elite basketball background, is agile in tight space.
The Suns Academy prospect will play for Broadbeach in Queensland's competition, with Gold Coast set to nab him later this year to add to their stocks of talented young midfielders.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Alex Davies
|Club
|Gold Coast Academy/Allies
|Position
|Midfielder
|Date of Birth
|18/3/02
|Height
|191cm
|Weight
|85kg
Road to the Draft
Join draft experts Callum Twomey & Nat Edwards as we track the best AFL prospects.
