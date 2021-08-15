Alwyn Davey Jnr

2022 Draft Prospects Alwyn Davey Jnr Academy Oakleigh Chargers Club Vic Metro Position Midfielder/Forward Date of Birth 26/02/2004 Height 180cm Weight 74kg

Essendon will have first call on Davey, the son of former small forward Alwyn, who played 100 games with the Bombers and kicked 120 goals. But Davey jnr is a different type of player to his dad, generally finding his best form when in a midfield role that pushes forward rather than just being at the feet of tall forwards crumbing inside 50. Davey was elevated to the NAB AFL Academy side earlier in the year and was terrific against Western Australia in the carnival with 19 touches and 2.2.