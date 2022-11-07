Anthony Munkara

2022 Draft Prospects Anthony Munkara Teams NT Thunder/West Adelaide/Northern Territory Position Forward Date of Birth 03/10/2004 Height 187cm Weight 81kg

A promising medium forward from the Tiwi Islands, he caught the attention of AFL club scouts when he booted nine goals for Westminster in a school football match against Trinity College in Adelaide early in the season. Was a member of the 2022 NAB AFL Academy and showed touches of brilliance playing for the Australian under-18 team against Collingwood’s VFL side in May, recording 11 disposals and kicking a goal. Injury restricted him to playing only two under-18s matches with West Adelaide and one match with the Allies. He is eligible to join Essendon under Next Generation Academy rules should any bid come after pick 40 in the Draft. His 2.96 seconds for 20m at the Draft Combine showcased his natural speed.