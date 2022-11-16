Archie Lovelock

2022 Draft Prospects Archie Lovelock Teams Glenelg/South Australia Position Midfielder/forward Date of Birth 19/12/2004 Height 178cm Weight 72kg

Small midfielder and forward who was a star for Glenelg's under-18s team and won the Allan Stewart Medal as best on ground in the club's grand final victory. He averaged 26 disposals and kicked 11 goals across 10 matches at under-18s level for the Tigers. Has clean hands and a sharp football brain. Was a consistent player for South Australia at the National Championships, averaging 16 disposals and kicking four goals in four matches. His time of 6:33 at the State Draft Combine in South Australia showed both his endurance and competitiveness to finish off an impressive year.