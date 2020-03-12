Archie Perkins
There's a lot to like about Perkins. He can explode out of a stoppage with the ball in hand, he's skillful by foot and when he's up forward he's creative and classy.
In the Dragons' intra club just before COVID-19 shut down the season, it was Perkins who caught the eye with his speed and ball carrying.
He broke a finger recently training but was aiming to spend more time as a full-time midfielder this year.
|2020 Draft Prospects
|Archie Perkins
|Club
|Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
|Position
|Midfielder/forward
|Date of Birth
|26/3/02
|Height
|186cm
|Weight
|77kg
