Archie Perkins gets a handball away for Vic Metro. Picture: AFL Photos

Archie Perkins

There's a lot to like about Perkins. He can explode out of a stoppage with the ball in hand, he's skillful by foot and when he's up forward he's creative and classy.

In the Dragons' intra club just before COVID-19 shut down the season, it was Perkins who caught the eye with his speed and ball carrying.

He broke a finger recently training but was aiming to spend more time as a full-time midfielder this year.

2020 Draft Prospects Archie Perkins
Club Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
Position Midfielder/forward
Date of Birth 26/3/02
Height 186cm
Weight 77kg



