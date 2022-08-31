Bailey Humphrey

2022 Draft Prospects Bailey Humphrey Academy Gippsland Power Club Vic Country Position Forward/Midfielder Date of Birth 11/09/2004 Height 186cm Weight 86kg

Wow. Humphrey has been a huge bolter in recent weeks to storm right into the top rungs of the draft. The Gippsland Power captain played well early in the season at NAB League level, including a three-goal haul in round one and another four goals in round three. But he missed the middle part of the year, including the under-18 championships, due to a knee injury. His return to the NAB League, though, has put him firmly in top-10 discussions – and possibly even higher – with a 31 disposals and 4.5 performance upon return followed by 1.4 the week after and four goals after that. Humphrey is an exciting, tough, powerful forward who goes through the midfield and has so many ways to impact games. Has shades of Jordan De Goey in his impact.