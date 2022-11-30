Bailey Macdonald

2022 Draft Prospects Bailey Macdonald Teams Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro Position Midfielder/Defender Date of Birth 04/08/2004 Height 182cm Weight 74kg

Wingman or half back who can break the lines with his dazzling pace. Mixed his football between Wesley College and the Oakleigh Chargers. Played four games in the NAB League, averaging 11 disposals, before being promoted into the Victoria Metro team for the final match of the National Championships. Showed some of his trademark speed in the game against Victoria Country to contribute to the title-winning team.