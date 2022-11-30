Bailey Macdonald
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Bailey Macdonald
|Teams
|Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
|Position
|Midfielder/Defender
|Date of Birth
|04/08/2004
|Height
|182cm
|Weight
|74kg
Wingman or half back who can break the lines with his dazzling pace. Mixed his football between Wesley College and the Oakleigh Chargers. Played four games in the NAB League, averaging 11 disposals, before being promoted into the Victoria Metro team for the final match of the National Championships. Showed some of his trademark speed in the game against Victoria Country to contribute to the title-winning team.