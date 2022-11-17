Billy Dowling

2022 Draft Prospects Billy Dowling Teams North Adelaide/South Australia Position Midfielder Date of Birth 01/07/2004 Height 187cm Weight 80kg

A medium midfielder who can play on the inside or outside and have an impact with his consistent ball-winning ability. A real stoppage star, he has great hands and creativity, setting up his teammates with his smart decision-making. He averaged an impressive 31 disposals in 12 matches at under-18s level for North Adelaide this year and continued that form to be among South Australia's most consistent players in the National Championships, averaging 25 disposals. His endurance was on show at the Draft Combine, with his 6:21 seconds for the 2km time trial ranked eighth overall nationally.