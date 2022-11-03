Blake Drury
|2022 Draft Prospects
|Blake Drury
|Teams
|Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
|Position
|Midfielder/Forward
|Date of Birth
|01/11/2004
|Height
|176cm
|Weight
|73kg
A midfielder at under-18 level who seems likely to start his career as a half-forward. Drury is one of the hardest working in the draft group, with his intensity lifting him to a strong season. He was influential for Vic Metro in the engine room at stages and also can hit the scoreboard, while averaging 19 disposals and a goal with the Chargers this season. Has a little bit of Jack Higgins in the way he plays.