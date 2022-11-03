Blake Drury

2022 Draft Prospects Blake Drury Teams Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro Position Midfielder/Forward Date of Birth 01/11/2004 Height 176cm Weight 73kg

A midfielder at under-18 level who seems likely to start his career as a half-forward. Drury is one of the hardest working in the draft group, with his intensity lifting him to a strong season. He was influential for Vic Metro in the engine room at stages and also can hit the scoreboard, while averaging 19 disposals and a goal with the Chargers this season. Has a little bit of Jack Higgins in the way he plays.